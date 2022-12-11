Dr. Ian Byram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Byram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Byram, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Byram works at
Locations
Williamson Medical Center3000 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee4323 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ian Byram, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1124175948
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
