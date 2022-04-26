See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ian Buchanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Buchanan works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients.

    Jacksonville - Neurology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Brain Aneurysm

Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Surgery
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 26, 2022
Dr. Buchanan is a wonderful breath of fresh air in the medical world. He is very knowledgeable and gives you the confidence that you're in great hands. He also has great bedside manner that makes you feel at ease. So thankful to be under his care.
Alyson — Apr 26, 2022
Specialties
  Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1245656206
  Mayo Clinic in Florida

Dr. Ian Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Buchanan works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL.

Dr. Buchanan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

