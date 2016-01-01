See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Ian Britton, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Britton works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients.

    Medical Clinic at Ella
    1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acidosis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Ian Britton, MD

  Critical Care Medicine
  12 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1508153024
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
  Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ian Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Britton works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Britton’s profile.

Dr. Britton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

