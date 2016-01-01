Dr. Ian Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Britton, MD
Dr. Ian Britton, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508153024
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- French Hospital Medical Center
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Britton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
