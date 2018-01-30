Overview

Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Bourhill works at Bourhill Plastic Surgery in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.