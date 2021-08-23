Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
-
1
Bakersfield Office9802 Stockdale Hwy Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (310) 247-0466
-
2
Beverly Hills Office8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 316, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 247-0466Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
Dr. Armstrong did my spinal surgery to clean up the severe spinal stenosis which I was suffering severe pain. He was very thorough in explaining specifically how the surgery would be conducted. He explained that the surgery was necessary to relieve the stenosis in my spine. The decision for surgery was completely my decision. he has excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1851300859
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.