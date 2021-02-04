See All Oncologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Ian Anderson, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Anderson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Joseph Health Medical Group
    3555 ROUND BARN CIR, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 528-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr. Anderson is up on all of the latest cancers and their treatment. He explains options of treatments that allows the patient to understand clearly his choices.
    Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Ian Anderson, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518055573
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke U, School of Medicine
