Dr. Alward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Alward, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Alward, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Alward works at
Locations
Austin Specialty Pharmacy2555 Western Trails Blvd Ste 101, Austin, TX 78745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was offered an opportunity to have an appointment with Dr Alward when my regular provider was too busy to see me on relatively short notice. Dr Alward was courteous, respectful, knowledgeable, and pointedly helpful.
About Dr. Ian Alward, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790764058
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alward speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alward.
