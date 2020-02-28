Dr. Ian Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Alexander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Alamos, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medina Regional Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
1
Los Alamos Office3917 West Rd Ste 250, Los Alamos, NM 87544 Directions (505) 661-4147
2
Boerne Office34910 Interstate 10 W Ste 301, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 202-0250
3
Albuquerque Office8200 Carmel Ave NE Ste 102A, Albuquerque, NM 87122 Directions (505) 514-0767
4
Alamo Heights Office2632 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 202-0250
5
Rio Rancho Office3791 Southern Blvd SE Ste 100, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 994-9435
6
Taos Office224 Cruz Alta Rd Ste G, Taos, NM 87571 Directions (505) 208-7762
7
Espanola Office1302 Calle de la Merced Ste D1, Espanola, NM 87532 Directions (505) 661-4147
8
Hondo Office602 31st St, Hondo, TX 78861 Directions (210) 202-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander is very concerned about my health problem. My condition is complicated and he continues to seek ways to try to eliminate the chronic fungal infection in my nose as well as my atypical migraine headaches. I am so glad that I found this practice and Dr. Alexander! After learning more about me and my unusual medical conditions, he insisted on treating me personally, and not his PA's. I appreciate this greatly!
About Dr. Ian Alexander, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033378245
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Cte
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Brigham Young University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
