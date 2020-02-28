See All Otolaryngologists in Los Alamos, NM
Dr. Ian Alexander, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ian Alexander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Alamos, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medina Regional Hospital.

Dr. Alexander works at National Sinus Institute in Los Alamos, NM with other offices in Boerne, TX, Albuquerque, NM, San Antonio, TX, Rio Rancho, NM, Taos, NM, Espanola, NM and Hondo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Los Alamos Office
    3917 West Rd Ste 250, Los Alamos, NM 87544 (505) 661-4147
    Boerne Office
    34910 Interstate 10 W Ste 301, Boerne, TX 78006 (210) 202-0250
    Albuquerque Office
    8200 Carmel Ave NE Ste 102A, Albuquerque, NM 87122 (505) 514-0767
    Alamo Heights Office
    2632 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215 (210) 202-0250
    Rio Rancho Office
    3791 Southern Blvd SE Ste 100, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 (505) 994-9435
    Taos Office
    224 Cruz Alta Rd Ste G, Taos, NM 87571 (505) 208-7762
    Espanola Office
    1302 Calle de la Merced Ste D1, Espanola, NM 87532 (505) 661-4147
    Hondo Office
    602 31st St, Hondo, TX 78861 (210) 202-0250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medina Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Chronic Sinusitis

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Presbyterian Health Plan
    Superior HealthPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 28, 2020
    Dr. Alexander is very concerned about my health problem. My condition is complicated and he continues to seek ways to try to eliminate the chronic fungal infection in my nose as well as my atypical migraine headaches. I am so glad that I found this practice and Dr. Alexander! After learning more about me and my unusual medical conditions, he insisted on treating me personally, and not his PA's. I appreciate this greatly!
    Cheri White-Eaton — Feb 28, 2020
    About Dr. Ian Alexander, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    19 years of experience
    English
    1033378245
    Education & Certifications

    Geisinger Med Cte
    Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Brigham Young University
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

