Overview

Dr. Ian Alexander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Alamos, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medina Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at National Sinus Institute in Los Alamos, NM with other offices in Boerne, TX, Albuquerque, NM, San Antonio, TX, Rio Rancho, NM, Taos, NM, Espanola, NM and Hondo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.