Dr. Iain Kalfas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalfas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iain Kalfas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iain Kalfas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neur Inst
Dr. Kalfas works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalfas?
A superb surgeon with exceptional people skills. An excellent team surrounds him. Tracey Prentice. Ontario, Canada
About Dr. Iain Kalfas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1932165180
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalfas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalfas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalfas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalfas works at
Dr. Kalfas has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Spine Deformities and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalfas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalfas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalfas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalfas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalfas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.