Dr. Iain Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Iain Grant, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rhinology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Otago, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 538-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Excellent!!! Two years ago I had a number of large growths on my tongue. They were so extensive that general anesthesia was required in order to remove them. He had told me in advance the surgery can be life changing causing speech to be more difficult. I have nothing but praise for his work. Today I am doing fine with much fewer lasting effects than were expected. Unless you are someone that knows me well you would have no idea that I had this procedure.
About Dr. Iain Grant, MD
- Rhinology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952372351
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital
- University Of Otago, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
