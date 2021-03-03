See All Transplant Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. I-Wen Wang, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. I-Wen Wang, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Wang works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Surgery
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 947-2335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Atrial Fibrillation
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Atrial Fibrillation

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Needle Aponeurotomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2021
    great doctor spent time with me.
    Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. I-Wen Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1356378533
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West

