Dr. I-Wen Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. I-Wen Wang, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Cardiac Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 947-2335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor spent time with me.
About Dr. I-Wen Wang, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1356378533
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
