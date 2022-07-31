Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. I-Wen Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. I-Wen Chang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Northside Hospital Cancer Institute631 Professional Dr Ste 450, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-8030
Center For Cancer Care3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 480, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 623-6433
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Duluth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I walked nervously in her office and within minutes, if not seconds, Dr. Chang knocked, opened the door quietly, spoke politely and set firmly down with a smile that could brighten up a thousand rooms! She immediately pulled my chair close to her, laid out my preliminary tests and began giving her pre-evaluation of what in her professional opinion “could be” happening with me! Oh, I don’t have to wait two days, lingering in tremendous agony until someone calls from her office with no real information and for me to come in for further testing! Now this is…Instant Comfort! She was on it, keeping me posted on all necessary testing to either confirm or deny her initial pre-prognosis. She left no place for me to create my own stories of what might be(s). I knew I was in the right place; while testing in another department one of her colleagues said to me quite assuredly, “Oh Dr. Chang is your doctor, you are in good hands!” Once again, the feeling of “Instant Comfort” filled the room!
About Dr. I-Wen Chang, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1912034471
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Hematology
