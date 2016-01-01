Dr. I-Tsyr Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. I-Tsyr Shaw, MD
Overview
Dr. I-Tsyr Shaw, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Wellspace Health Arden-arcade Community Health Center2433 MARCONI AVE, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 737-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. I-Tsyr Shaw, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104026558
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
