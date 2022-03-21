Dr. I Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. I Rodgers, MD
Dr. I Rodgers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Alexander Kirschenabum M.d.p.c229 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 249-7600
- Greenwich Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
doctor was very friendly paient kind
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
