Dr. I Rodgers, MD

Dr. I Rodgers, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. I Rodgers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Rodgers works at Jonathan M. Vapnek M.D., PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alexander Kirschenabum M.d.p.c
    229 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Stye

Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharoplasty
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Pterygium
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenectomy
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Prosthetics
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Panophthalmitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Mar 21, 2022
    doctor was very friendly paient kind
    — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. I Rodgers, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215965934
    Education & Certifications

    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. I Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers works at Jonathan M. Vapnek M.D., PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rodgers’s profile.

    Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

