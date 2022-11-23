Dr. Cliff Retief, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Retief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cliff Retief, DPM
Dr. Cliff Retief, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 411 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 701-3604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Columbia1413 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 347-6816Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Smyrna300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 255, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 492-6616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
HCA Florida Capital Primary Care - Southwood5073 Main St Ste 230, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 701-3603Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedThursdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Retief?
Really appreciated the in-depth care he gave me. He explained things simply yet matter-of-factly. Will be going back!
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306825211
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Retief has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Retief accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Retief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Retief. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Retief.
