Dr. Prasanna Menon, MD
Overview
Dr. Prasanna Menon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Menon works at
Locations
Women in Focus Medical Group Inc.2204 Grant Rd Ste 202, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 965-9155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Menon about 25 years ago. What a wonderful person she is. 20 years ago I moved to Santa Barbara upon her recommendation to be with extended family. I never did find another Dr like her. Best, Frances Daniels
About Dr. Prasanna Menon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417061573
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Menon works at
Dr. Menon speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods.