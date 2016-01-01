Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. I-Hui Chiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. I-Hui Chiang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Chiang works at
Locations
-
1
Banner Health755 E McDowell Rd Fl 4, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3090
-
2
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
3
Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
4
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 889-1573Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?
About Dr. I-Hui Chiang, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407065220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang works at
Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.