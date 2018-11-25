Overview

Dr. I Durudogan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Durudogan works at Duly Health And Care in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Blue Island, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.