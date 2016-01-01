Overview

Dr. Hyunmi Choi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.