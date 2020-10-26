Dr. Hyungki Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyungki Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hyungki Choi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Choi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 228-3400Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 4140 Quest Dr, Eugene, OR 97402 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
Competent, cogent consults. He is efficient and provided direct clear information for understanding diagnosis and options. I operate an adult foster home with annual visits for one of my guys for at least twelve years.
About Dr. Hyungki Choi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1497719165
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.