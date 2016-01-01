Dr. Hyung Yeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyung Yeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hyung Yeo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U.
Growth Opportunity Center928 Jaymor Rd Ste B150, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 947-8654
Griswold Special Care717 Bethlehem Pike Ste 300, Glenside, PA 19038 Directions (215) 233-2425
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902943178
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Coll Med Seoul Natl U
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Yeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeo.
