Dr. Hyung Ryu, MD
Dr. Hyung Ryu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Calverthealth Medical Center, MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Northern Virginia Pelvic Surgery Associates PC110 Hospital Rd Ste 112, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-8272
Calverthealth Medical Center100 Hospital Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-8272
Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital900 Caton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 368-2799
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Calverthealth Medical Center
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Ryu is wonderful. When I came to his office for the first time I was a scared 27 year old that was just diagnosed with cancer. He made me comfortable. He is so knowledgeable and has a wonderful bed side manner. Highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1508929506
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
