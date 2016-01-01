Dr. Hyung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyung Kim, MD
Dr. Hyung Kim, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8035
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Transplant Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.