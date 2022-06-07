Dr. Hyung Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyung Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Hyung Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Retina Associates PC175 Country Club Dr Bldg 300B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 907-9400
-
2
Georgia Retina PC575 Professional Dr Ste 550, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 405-0922
-
3
Georgia Retina PC2395 Wall St SE Ste 280, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (678) 374-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing this doctor for some months now, and yes, I must agree that this Opthalmologist is extremely professional with a "no nonsense" approach. Extremely knowledgeable! His "bedside manner" is prominent, despite being in an extremely busy office. I believe I made a good choice in having him as my Opthalmologist and I look forward to experiencing better vision.
About Dr. Hyung Cho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265737415
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Ne Eye Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Dartmouth College
- Ophthalmology
