Dr. Hyung Cho, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Hyung Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Cho works at GEORGIA RETINA PC in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Georgia Retina Associates PC
    175 Country Club Dr Bldg 300B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 (770) 907-9400
    Georgia Retina PC
    575 Professional Dr Ste 550, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (678) 405-0922
    Georgia Retina PC
    2395 Wall St SE Ste 280, Conyers, GA 30013 (678) 374-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I've been seeing this doctor for some months now, and yes, I must agree that this Opthalmologist is extremely professional with a "no nonsense" approach. Extremely knowledgeable! His "bedside manner" is prominent, despite being in an extremely busy office. I believe I made a good choice in having him as my Opthalmologist and I look forward to experiencing better vision.
    About Dr. Hyung Cho, MD

    Ophthalmology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1265737415
    Education & Certifications

    Tufts Ne Eye Ctr
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Dartmouth College
    Ophthalmology
