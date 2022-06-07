Overview

Dr. Hyung Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at GEORGIA RETINA PC in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.