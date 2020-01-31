Overview

Dr. Hyunchul Jung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Jung works at Carle Physician Group in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.