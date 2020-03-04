See All Ophthalmologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. Lim-Soh works at Timothy F Gabryel MD PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Timothy F Gabryel MD PC
    290 CENTER RD, Buffalo, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-2393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Mar 04, 2020
    Dr Lim-Soh is an excellent ophthalmologist and surgeon. She can be abrupt. But she is a caring doctor, often asking about your other health issues. Also, she often runs behind schedule. I am retired, so it doesn't matter to me.
    Joe Grundner — Mar 04, 2020
    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336110048
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim-Soh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim-Soh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim-Soh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim-Soh works at Timothy F Gabryel MD PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lim-Soh’s profile.

    Dr. Lim-Soh has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim-Soh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim-Soh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim-Soh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim-Soh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim-Soh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

