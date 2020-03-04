Overview

Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Lim-Soh works at Timothy F Gabryel MD PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.