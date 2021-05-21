Dr. Hyun Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyun Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hyun Chong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
Arizona Endocrinology Center Plc.15640 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 439-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
I've been going to Dr. Chong for 4 years, he has always been very professional, willing to listen to and answer all my questions.
About Dr. Hyun Chong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chong has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.