Dr. Hyun Bae, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hyun Bae, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Bae works at Neurosurgery & Spine Group in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    La Spine Intervention
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 850, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-7757
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sang DO Kim MD Corporation
    444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-7340
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 16, 2021
    He May give you limited time during the appointment, but on follow up questions to him ; they are answered in a timely clear way using virtual technology.
    — Feb 16, 2021
    About Dr. Hyun Bae, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528006731
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyun Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bae has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

