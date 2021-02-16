Overview

Dr. Hyun Bae, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Bae works at Neurosurgery & Spine Group in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.