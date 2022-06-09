Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They graduated from Catholic University Medical College and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hyuk Lee MD10230 Artesia Blvd Ste 303, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 920-9894
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
In the past Dr. Lee corrected a situation of a tumor removal. He was great and preformed micro surgery. Lkwd hospital and Dr. Lee were great.
About Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1740372887
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Interface Hosp
- Catholic University Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.