Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyok Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Hyok Lee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Kang-lee and Lee Pediatrics and Allergy Associates PA2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 207, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (718) 321-7366
- 2 385 Sylvan Ave Ste 21, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 568-3800
Bridge Builders Marriage and Family Therapy PC14424 37th Ave Apt Ld, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't know that allergy testing and therapy were even a thing until my friend recommended me to Dr. Lee's office. I've always suffered mild allergies but never knew exactly to what. I got my allergy testing done here and am genuinely glad I did. I started getting allergy shots (your allergies don't have to be severe) and its been helping SO MUCH. No more sneeze attacks and uncontrollable teary eyes.
About Dr. Hyok Lee, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1902912249
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Pharyngitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
