Dr. Hyok Lee, MD

Allergy & Immunology
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hyok Lee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Kang Lee and Lee Allergy/Peds in Edison, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pharyngitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kang-lee and Lee Pediatrics and Allergy Associates PA
    2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 207, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 321-7366
    385 Sylvan Ave Ste 21, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 568-3800
    Bridge Builders Marriage and Family Therapy PC
    14424 37th Ave Apt Ld, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 321-7366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Pharyngitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 23, 2021
    I didn't know that allergy testing and therapy were even a thing until my friend recommended me to Dr. Lee's office. I've always suffered mild allergies but never knew exactly to what. I got my allergy testing done here and am genuinely glad I did. I started getting allergy shots (your allergies don't have to be severe) and its been helping SO MUCH. No more sneeze attacks and uncontrollable teary eyes.
    Wesley L — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Hyok Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1902912249
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Pharyngitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

