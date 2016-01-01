Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyo Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Hyo Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Westwood Medical Group505 S Virgil Ave Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 739-0007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hyo Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1134205099
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
