Overview
Dr. Hyo Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hyo H. Kim, MD/Quantum Physical Medicine Institute8098 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before coming to this doctor I was riddled with pain but after he worked my issues and gave me the correct medicine (no painkillers nothing like that) He just gave the correct medicine for my pain !! I have been doing much much better!! And the staff is great I love to talk with him every time I come in!
About Dr. Hyo Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1760475446
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Detroit Macomb Hosp
- Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
