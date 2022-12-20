Dr. Hymie Faitelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faitelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hymie Faitelson, MD
Dr. Hymie Faitelson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular335 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular905 N Bowie Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular77 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1906 E 11th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular5140 E Glenn St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1821 N Mastick Way, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life
About Dr. Hymie Faitelson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1912962804
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- U Hosp
- Johannesburg Hosp
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
