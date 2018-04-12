See All Ophthalmologists in Vienna, VA
Dr. Hylton Mayer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hylton Mayer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine.

Dr. Mayer works at Eye Doctors Of Washington in Vienna, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Doctors of Washington
    8230 Boone Blvd Ste 125, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 659-2050
  2. 2
    Eye Doctors of Washington
    4600 N PARK AVE, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 855-0720
  3. 3
    Eye Doctors of Washington
    2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 230, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 215-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30am
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30am
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30am
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30am
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blurred Vision
Brain Disorders
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Exam
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Disease
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Goniotomy
Headache
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Night Blindness
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Physical Examination
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Testing
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Soft Contact Lenses
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2018
    Dr. Mayer is an excellent ophthalmologist, specializing in treatment of glaucoma, and one of the kindest medical professionals I have ever dealt with. I have been his patient for the last 4 years and have had experience with him in the office and in the eye surgery center. He is conservative enough in his treatment plans, explains everything thoroughly and inspires a high level of confidence. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone.
    Sally in Bethesda, MD — Apr 12, 2018
    About Dr. Hylton Mayer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish
    • 1174568695
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Hospital Of St Raphael
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
