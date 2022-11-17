See All Dermatologists in Easton, MD
Dr. Hyland Cronin, MD

Dermatology
5 (161)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hyland Cronin, MD is a Dermatologist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Cronin works at Easton Dermatology in Easton, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Dermatitis and Skin Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Easton Dermatology
    403 MARVEL CT, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 819-8867
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Integrated Dermatology of 19th Street
    1145 19th St NW Ste 301, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 293-3990
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Richard J. Castiello M.d. P.A.
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1418, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 275-6401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Hyland Cronin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356500011
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS Surgery - Dr. Glen Goldstein (Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dermatology - Geisinger Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WV Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Notre Dame - BS Pre-Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyland Cronin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cronin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cronin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cronin has seen patients for Leg and Foot Ulcers, Dermatitis and Skin Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    161 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

