Dr. Hyim Baronofsky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Hyim Baronofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3231
NCH Medical Group1538 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 253-6464
NCH Medical Group199 W Rand Rd, Mt Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 618-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Have flat feet and bad bunions on both. Went to see Dr. Baronofsky, I have never seen a foot Dr. and I'm 63 years. It was causing me to have knee, hip and lower back pain. He was totally honest and told me that surgery on both feet would take up to a year to get back to normal and I would lose some flexibility in my feet. I would lose the bunions though. He suggested some custom Orthotic Insoles and wide shoes. He made casts of my feet and in 3 weeks I had them. They have changed my life. I now walk pain free and did not have to have a yearlong rehab. He was honest and did not try to push anything on me. The way he filed the Insurance, it did not cost me that much and I was able to get 2 pairs. He is young and cool to talk to. THE BEST DOCTOR !
About Dr. Hyim Baronofsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528221611
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baronofsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baronofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baronofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baronofsky has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baronofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baronofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baronofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baronofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baronofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.