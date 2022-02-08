See All Podiatrists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Hyim Baronofsky, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Hyim Baronofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Baronofsky works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Mt Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Community Healthcare
    800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
    NCH Medical Group
    1538 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
    NCH Medical Group
    199 W Rand Rd, Mt Prospect, IL 60056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Have flat feet and bad bunions on both. Went to see Dr. Baronofsky, I have never seen a foot Dr. and I'm 63 years. It was causing me to have knee, hip and lower back pain. He was totally honest and told me that surgery on both feet would take up to a year to get back to normal and I would lose some flexibility in my feet. I would lose the bunions though. He suggested some custom Orthotic Insoles and wide shoes. He made casts of my feet and in 3 weeks I had them. They have changed my life. I now walk pain free and did not have to have a yearlong rehab. He was honest and did not try to push anything on me. The way he filed the Insurance, it did not cost me that much and I was able to get 2 pairs. He is young and cool to talk to. THE BEST DOCTOR !
    About Dr. Hyim Baronofsky, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1528221611
    Education & Certifications
Residency

    St Joseph's Hospital
    Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
