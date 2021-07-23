See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Hyejo Jun, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
Overview

Dr. Hyejo Jun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2635 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55114 (651) 254-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Low Back Pain
Constipation
Cough
Low Back Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Jun was my Dr. at Health Partners in St. Paul. I found her to be caring, professional, a great listener, provided great information for me and would go the extra mile. I was so disappointed when she left Health Partners.
    Evelyn T. Beck — Jul 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hyejo Jun, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1982946547
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

