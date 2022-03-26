Overview

Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hur works at Internal Medicine in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.