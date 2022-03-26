Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hur works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (212) 305-3410MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Scarsdale NY 696 White Plains Road Office696 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (212) 305-1107
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hur?
Dr Hur perform minimal invasive laparoscopic hysterectomy on me in NYU Langone Brooklyn. She is very kind, patient and very knowledgeable. She did an amazing with me the pain that I endure before the surgery nothing compares to the way I feel now. You are an amazing person and I pray the God will continue to bless those hands that you do miracles with.
About Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043283773
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh, Magee Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hur accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hur works at
Dr. Hur has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.