Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Christine Cho works at Tower Health Medical Surgery in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    I Bub E Wittels & D Karabelnik Ptrs
    2610 Keiser Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-9127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952554008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christine Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christine Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christine Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christine Cho works at Tower Health Medical Surgery in Wyomissing, PA. View the full address on Dr. Christine Cho’s profile.

    Dr. Christine Cho has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christine Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Christine Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christine Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christine Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christine Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

