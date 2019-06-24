Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christine Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO
Overview
Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Christine Cho works at
Locations
-
1
I Bub E Wittels & D Karabelnik Ptrs2610 Keiser Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-9127
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christine Cho?
Dr. Cho is amazing! My surgery went perfectly and my outcome is fabulous! So happy I decided to go with her after seeing a few different local doctors.
About Dr. Hye Christine Cho, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1952554008
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christine Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Cho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christine Cho works at
Dr. Christine Cho has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christine Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Christine Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christine Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christine Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christine Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.