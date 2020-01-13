Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arastu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD
Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
East Carolina University Radiation Oncology600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-2335
Vidant Radiation Oncology LLC524 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 816-7000
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
I am now 10 years cancer free thanks to Dr. Arastu. He took time to be sure my treatment was successful. He also ordered a PET Scan to check for additional cancer. I would recommend Dr. Arastu to anyone needing cancer treatment.
- Radiation Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1659377372
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Arastu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arastu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arastu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arastu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arastu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arastu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arastu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.