Dr. Hyang Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyang Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hyang Kim, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
- 2 410 9th Ave N Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim was my provider over a period of years between 2009-2016. She helped to save my life. Compassionate, professional, educated, knowledgeable, on the cutting edge. I will forever be grateful to her and everyone at Harborview.
About Dr. Hyang Kim, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1205876463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.