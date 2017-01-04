Overview

Dr. Hy Sussman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Sussman works at Nicholas Loon MD PC in Hilton Head Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.