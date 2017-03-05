Overview

Dr. Hwan Suk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.