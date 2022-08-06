Dr. Son has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwa Son, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hwa Son, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 848-8070
2
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 722-2600
3
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hwa Son was informative with my care. She was detailed about her findings and informative on medication options. Dr. Son was also personal with her experiences. This shared information was transparent. I felt comfortable and not stress. Dr. Son was also gentle with my ear care.
About Dr. Hwa Son, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Son accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Son has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Son works at
Dr. Son has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Son on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Son. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Son.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Son, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Son appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.