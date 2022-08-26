Overview

Dr. Huyen Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Alamo Wellness Alliance in Live Oak, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.