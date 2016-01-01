Dr. Huy Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huy Trinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huy Trinh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC-Irvine

Locations
Bagha and Sahagun, DDS Inc2331 Montpelier Dr Ste B, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 347-9001
San Jose Gastroenterology231 Oconnor Dr, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 347-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Huy Trinh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1326041658
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine
- Wadsworth Va/UCLA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trinh has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trinh speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
