Dr. Huy Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huy Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Huy Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Eye Physicians, PA101 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 861-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr. Tran is an excellent physician and an extremely astute diagnostic ophthalmologist. He detected a macular hole in a family member only one day after it was overlooked by a retina specialist. He also alerted another family member to a possible neurological condition after a routine eye exam. He is very thorough and explains everything quite carefully in detail. He will be performing my cataract surgery in the near future and I am very happy that we were referred to him 4 years ago! A top notch doctor for sure!
About Dr. Huy Tran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043251309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.