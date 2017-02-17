Overview

Dr. Huy Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at FamiCare Clinic in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.