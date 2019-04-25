Overview

Dr. Huy Khuu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Khuu works at Kaiser Permanente Interstate Med Office East in Portland, OR with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.