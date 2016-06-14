Overview

Dr. Huy Han, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at AllCare Medical Clinic in El Monte, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.